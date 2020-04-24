Standardised Expanded Nutrition Survey (SENS) Final report - Doro, Yusuf Batil, Gendrassa and Kaya refugee camps, Upper Nile State, Maban County, South Sudan (Survey conducted: 16 November- 4 December 2019)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) coordinanted the surveys in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), International Medical Corps (IMC), Relief International (RI), and AAHI provided support in terms of logistics and nutrition supplies. Maban County is in Upper Nile State in the North East of the Republic of South Sudan (RoSS). The refugee caseload is composed of Sudanese fleeing from the conflict in Blue Nile State in Sudan, residing in four refugee camps; Doro, Yusuf Batil, Gendrassa and Kaya. The overall aim of the survey was to assess the nutrition situation among the refugee population and to monitor ongoing programme interventions. In each of the camps a crosssectional survey was conducted using the UNHCR Standardised Expanded Nutrition Survey (SENS) version 2, 2013 guidelines http://sens.unhcr.org/ and the Standardised Monitoring and Assessments of Relief and Transitions (SMART) guidelines https://smartmethodology.org/ . Systematic random sampling was used to identify the survey respondents.

Three population groups; children 6-59 months, infants 0-5 months and women of reproductive age 15-49 years were included in the survey. Household level indicators on food security were measured in households whether they included the target population groups or not.

A total of six survey teams composed of four members each (one team leader, one haemoglobin measurer, one anthropometric measurer and one anthropometric/haemoglobin measurement assistant carried out data collection in Doro camp. Data collection in the rest of the three camps (Gendrassa, Kaya and Yusuf Batil) was carried out by ten teams of four members. Two standardised trainings lasting five and four days respectively were conducted for Doro and the rest of the camps. The training included a standardisation and pilot test. The survey teams were supported by a team of 5 supervisors and 2 coordinators who roved between the teams during the data collection.

Mobile phone questionnaires using Open Data Kit (ODK) android software for all the modules was used for data collection. Data validation was carried out daily by the survey coordinator/supervisors which allowed for daily feedback to the survey teams. Data analysis is currently on-going using ENA for SMART July 9th, 2015 version for anthropometric indices and Epi info version 7.2.3.1 for all other data.

The overall nutrition situation in Doro was critical, Yusuf Batil was serious and Gendrassa and Kaya poor as indicated by the Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) prevalence of 15.0% (12.3-18.0 95% C.I), 14.0% (11.3-17.2 95% C.I) 6.6% (6.1-7.1 95% C.I) and 9.1% (7.0-11.8 95% C.I) respectively based on weight for height z scores.1 Compared to the situation in 2018 the nutrition situation deteriorated in Doro and Yusuf Batil refugee camps. It remained the same in Gendrassa and Kaya with the slight changes in both camps being statistically insignificant2 . The change in Kaya, however, indicates a likely deteriorating situation.

Addressing acute malnutrition (wasting) is of critical importance because of the heightened risk of disease and death for children who lose too much of their body weight. Severe acute malnourished children have a nine times elevated risk of death compared with normal children. Moderate acute malnourished children have a four times elevated risk of death compared with normal children while the risk for severe malnourished children increased to nine times.3 The 2019 global stunting prevalence was very high in all the Maban refugee camps (>30).

Stunting prevalence remained the same as in 2018 in all the camps4 . Stunting is an outcome of inadequate nutrition and repeated bouts of infection during the first 1000 days of a child’s life. Stunting before the age of 2 years predicts poorer cognitive and educational outcomes in later childhood.5 Total anaemia prevalence among children aged 6 to 59 months in Maban remained very high above the 40% level of public health significance (WHO classification)6 . Compared to 2018 the prevalence of anaemia remained the same in Doro and Kaya but deteriorated in both Yusuf Batil and Gendrassa. Anaemia is recognised to adversely affect the cognitive performance, behaviour and physical growth of infants, preschool and school-aged children, and increase the likelihood of associated morbidities. Anaemia is not only an indicator of potential iron deficiency in populations but can also be taken as a proxy indicator for other micronutrient deficiencies.

The OTP and TSFP enrolment based on all admission criterion in all the Maban camps did not meet the recommended standard of >90%. This indicates the need to strengthen case finding both at the community level and the screening at the facility level.

The coverage of measles vaccination in all the Maban refugee camps met the recommended ≥95% target. None of the Maban refugee camps met the vitamin A supplementation target coverage of ≥90%. Yusuf Batil and Kaya had a coverage of 83%, Gendrassa had 78% and Doro had the lowest coverage of 53%. Ante natal coverage ranged between 80-91%.

Efforts to maintain the acceptable measles coverage and to strengthen the other areas that have gaps to be ensured in 2020. 30%, 11%,16% and 15% of children aged 6-59 months in Doro, Yusuf Batil, Gendrassa and Kaya respectively reported to have had diarrhoea in the last two weeks prior to the survey indicating a morbidity caseload requiring continued provision of health and hygiene services.

The rate of timely initiation of breastfeeding, exclusive breastfeeding and continued breastfeeding at one year was >90% in all the camps indicating a positive uptake of the breastfeeding messages. Timely introduction of complementary feeding ranged between 17- 52% which is low. The proportion of children aged 6 -23 months that had consumed iron-rich or iron-fortified foods ranged between 34-48% which is also low. After six months, adequate and appropriate infant complementary foods become necessary to complement breastmilk in order to meet the energy and other nutrient requirements of the infant (timely complementary feeding). Continued strengthening of IYCF awareness, promotion and support in regard to appropriate complementary feeding remains key including finding options to diversify the diet to include a better micronutrient profile.

Majority (87%) of the refugees in Maban reported resulting to negative coping strategies, including selling assets, cash borrowings, reducing meal quantities and frequency, and begging. This indicates that only 13% of the refugee households were not under significant stress to meet their food needs. This needs to increase to cover majority of the population.