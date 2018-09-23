23 Sep 2018

SPLM-IO Liberation Council endorses South Sudan revitalized peace agreement

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 22 Sep 2018 View Original

September 22, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO National Liberation Council (SPLM-IO NCL) Saturday endorsed the revitalized peace agreement paving the way for the group leader to take part in the implementation pre-transitional period process which will begin soon.

In a statement released Saturday, the NCL said it held a two-day meeting in Khartoum from 21 to 22 September to deliberate and ratify the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan which was signed on 12 September.

"The Council resolved to adopt the full text of the signed revitalized agreement without any reservation and voted unanimously in the ratification of the agreement," said statement.

And "mandate the SPLM/SPLA-IO Chairman and Commander in Chief to kick-start, without delay, the process of implementation of the Revitalized Agreement as per its implementation matrix," it further added.

Earlier this week, the South Sudanese government held an extraordinary meeting and decided to endorse the peace deal.

The IGAD Executive Secretary Mahboub Maliim welcomed the ratification of the revitalized peace agreement by the SPLM-IO NCL.

"May I congratulate their collective wisdom in supporting their leadership and their support for the way forward," he said in a Twitter released on Saturday evening.

(ST)

