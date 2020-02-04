04 Feb 2020

Special Representative Patten welcomes the release of abducted women and children from military bases in South Sudan

Report
from UN Office of the SRSG on Sexual Violence in Conflict
Published on 04 Feb 2020 View Original

New York, 04 February 2020: Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Ms. Pramila Patten, welcomes the release of 78 women and 50 children who had been held for many months in military bases by pro-Riek Machar Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO RM) in the Western Equatoria region of South Sudan. These women and children were amongst the more than 500 abducted between April and August 2018 and subjected to repeated rape, sexual slavery and forced marriage by members of the SPLA-IO RM, as reported by Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in October 2018. These women and children are currently being supported by the United Nations and its civil society partners and referred to medical and psychosocial support structures. Several women have already been identified as pregnant and have been referred to prenatal healthcare facilities.

“I welcome the release of these women and children, which follows many months of sustained advocacy and engagement by my Office, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and the Senior Women Protection Advisor with Dr. Riek Machar and his local commanders”, said Special Representative Patten. “When I met with Dr. Machar last year, I expressed my grave concern about the plight of these women and children, many of whom were reportedly subjected to systematic and brutal forms of conflict-related sexual violence. As a result of our discussion, he issued a command order calling for the release of all women and children held against their will and their transfer to the United Nations and its civil society partners. This order was in line with the Unilateral Communiqué on the Prevention of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, which was signed by the SPLA-IO in 2014 in the framework of my mandate”, Special Representative Patten added.

“This release is an encouraging and long-awaited development, in a context of prevailing insecurity and immense operational, logistical and resource constraints. The confidence built through the initial releases is encouraging other women and children to also come forward and seek support”, said Special Representative Patten. The Office of the Special Representative will build on this positive momentum to advocate for the release of the remaining women and children who continue to be held by armed opposition forces across Western Equatoria, and will sustain calls for accountability for sexual violence crimes in order to prevent and deter future violations.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Géraldine Boezio, Office of the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict
Tel: +1 917 367 3306 Email: geraldine.boezio@un.org

Follow us on social media: @endrapeinwar

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.