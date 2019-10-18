Special report of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (S/2019/816) [EN/AR]
I. Introduction
- The Security Council, in its resolution 2479 (2019) of 27 June 2019, requested the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations to provide a special report no later than 30 September 2019, presenting an assessment of the situation on the ground in Darfur, recommendations on the appropriate course of action regarding the drawdown of the African Union - United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) and a joint African Union - United Nations political strategy detailing options for a follow-on mechanism to UNAMID. The first part of the present report provides an overall assessment of the situation in Darfur and ways to proceed with the drawdown of UNAMID, while the second part presents the outcome of the preliminary consultations with the new transitional authorities of the Republic of the Sudan, established in early September 2019.
II. Assessment of the situation and drawdown of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur
A. Context analysis
Political situation Political developments in the Sudan
Since the submission of the previous special report (S/2019/445) of 30 May 2019 to the Security Council, and as noted in the joint briefing by the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Smaïl Chergui, to the Security Council on 25 August 2019, important developments have taken place in the Sudan with a direct impact on the governance structures that had prevailed for the last 30 years and the country has entered a period of political transition. Most notably, the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change, with the mediation support of the African Union and the Government of Ethiopia, signed a Constitutional Declaration on 17 August agreeing on transitional arrangements for the forthcoming 39 months. On 21 August, the Sovereign Council was sworn in, comprising five military personnel and six civilians, including two women. The Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lieutenant General Abdell-Fattah al-Burhan, assumed the presidency of the Council, which he will hold for the first 21 months, and the Transitional Military Council was formally dissolved. A civilian member of the Council will take over the leadership for the remaining 18 months. On the same day, Abdalla Hamdok, a former United Nations senior official, was sworn in as the Prime Minister of the transitional Government, and the new 18-member Cabinet, including four women, was sworn in on 8 September.
The establishment of the transitional institutions was widely welcomed by the Sudanese people, however, some members of the Forces for Freedom and Change, namely the Sudanese Communist Party and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), composed of the Sudan Liberation Army-Minni Minawi (SLA-MM), the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM-Gibril), the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) Malik Agar faction and other Sudanese armed movements, claimed that the Constitutional Declaration does not adequately reflect their positions as it does not give sufficient attention to ending the conflicts in the Sudan. Other political actors outside the Forces for Freedom and Change, such as the Popular Congress Party, have expressed their strong opposition to the transitional Government. The leader of the Sudan Liberation Army-Abdul Wahid (SLA-AW), Abdul Wahid al-Nur, continues to reject the transition process, including the establishment of the new Go vernment.
It is of significance that the African Union Peace and Security Council, on 6 September 2019, decided to lift the suspension of the participation of the Sudan in the activities of the African Union and “called on the countries concerned to lift all economic and financial sanctions on the Sudan, including removing the Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism (…)” (PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCLXXV)) Similar calls were echoed by us in different forums.