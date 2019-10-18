Special report of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (S/2019/816) [EN/AR]

Since the submission of the previous special report (S/2019/445) of 30 May 2019 to the Security Council, and as noted in the joint briefing by the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Smaïl Chergui, to the Security Council on 25 August 2019, important developments have taken place in the Sudan with a direct impact on the governance structures that had prevailed for the last 30 years and the country has entered a period of political transition. Most notably, the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change, with the mediation support of the African Union and the Government of Ethiopia, signed a Constitutional Declaration on 17 August agreeing on transitional arrangements for the forthcoming 39 months. On 21 August, the Sovereign Council was sworn in, comprising five military personnel and six civilians, including two women. The Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lieutenant General Abdell-Fattah al-Burhan, assumed the presidency of the Council, which he will hold for the first 21 months, and the Transitional Military Council was formally dissolved. A civilian member of the Council will take over the leadership for the remaining 18 months. On the same day, Abdalla Hamdok, a former United Nations senior official, was sworn in as the Prime Minister of the transitional Government, and the new 18-member Cabinet, including four women, was sworn in on 8 September.