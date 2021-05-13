Special report: 2020 FAO/WFP Crop and food security assessment mission (CFSAM) to the Republic of South Sudan, 13 May 2021

An FAO/WFP Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) conducted an analysis from 7 to 16 December 2020 to estimate the cereal production in South Sudan during 2020, based on a review of data and information collected by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS). The Mission also reviewed secondary data from a variety of sources in order to produce an overview of the overall food security situation in the country. Due to COVID-19‑related travel restrictions, the analysis was performed remotely through several video‑conferences with relevant staff of the FAO Office in South Sudan. The CFSAM reviewed the findings of several Crop Assessment Missions conducted at harvest time from August, following the removal of COVID‑19‑related travel restrictions, to December 2020, in different agro‑ecological zones of the country.