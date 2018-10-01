South Sudanese surgeon to receive 2018 Nansen Refugee Award

Dr. Evan Atar Adaha runs the only functional hospital in South Sudan’s Upper Nile State, serving more than 200,000 people, including 144,000 refugees.

By UNHCR staff

GENEVA – Evan Atar Adaha, head surgeon and medical director at a remote hospital in South Sudan, will receive the prestigious 2018 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award at a gala event in Geneva on Monday.

The South Sudanese doctor was chosen for his 20-year commitment in providing medical services to people forced to flee conflict and persecution in Sudan and South Sudan, as well as to the communities that welcome them.

Dr. Atar runs the only functional hospital in South Sudan’s Upper Nile State, an area larger than Ireland or the U.S. states of Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire combined. Located in the town of Bunj, in Maban County, it serves more than 200,000 people, including 144,000 refugees from Sudan.

The award will be presented by Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, at a star-studded evening in Geneva’s Bâtiment des Forces Motrices,

He is the latest in a long line of “ordinary people doing extraordinary things” to be honoured with the annual award, named after the first High Commissioner for Refugees, the Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen.

Originally from Torit, a town in southern South Sudan, Dr. Atar studied medicine in Khartoum, Sudan, and afterwards practised in Egypt.

In 1997, as war ravaged Sudan’s Blue Nile State, Dr. Atar volunteered to work there. In 2011, increasing violence forced him to pack up his hospital and flee with his staff and as much equipment as he could transport, a journey that took a month.

Arriving in Bunj, he set up his first surgical theatre in an abandoned local health centre, stacking tables to create a raised operating table. Since its establishment, Dr. Atar has worked tirelessly to secure funding and train other young people to become nurses and midwives.

The keynote speaker at Monday’s event will be UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and actor Cate Blanchett.

In an impassioned address to the UN Security Council in August, she called on the world body to provide much-needed support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, as well as to ensure conditions in Myanmar that would allow refugees to return.

The event will be hosted by South African actress and advocate for UNHCR’s LuQuLuQu campaign Nomzamo Mbatha.

She will introduce evening’s performers including Indian sitar player Anoushka Shankar, Syrian dancer and choreographer Ahmad Joudeh and Norwegian singer Sigrid.

British radio and television presenter Anita Rani will be hosting a Facebook Live stream of the ceremony on the UNHCR Facebook page.