27 Jun 2018

South Sudanese Government Signs Cease-Fire with Rebels

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 11:24 AM
VOA News

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebels signed a cease-fire agreement Wednesday that will take effect in 72 hours.

The agreement was confirmed by the government after Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar held face-to-face talks in neighboring Sudan's capital of Khartoum.

The agreement also calls for the opening of roadways for humanitarian aid, the release of prisoners, and the pullout of military forces, according to Sudan's SUNA news agency.

SUNA also reported military forces with the African Union and East African regional bloc will oversee the cease-fire.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the outbreak of South Sudan's civil war began in 2013, less than two years after it gained independence from Sudan. The conflict has also forced three million people to flee their homes.

The war has created Africa's largest refugee crisis since 1994, when the genocide in Rwanda left millions of people near famine.

The agreement was also signed by other rebel leaders. The pact provides for a new unity government that will rule for three years, after which there will be a general election, said Sudanese Foreign Minister al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed.

