South Sudan: Yida Refugee Settlement Profile ( 29 February 2020)

Background

Following the outbreak of conflict in South Kordofan in July 2011, refugees started arriving in Yida, which is approx. 20 km from the Sudan border. Yida serves as the main entry point from South Kordofan.

UNHCR operates the Reception Centre and conducts registration and protection at the registration centre and in the community in collaboration with the Government, partners, and the refugee community.

Since 2016, and in line with The Government of South Sudan's policy, UNHCR and partners have been actively engaged in relocating refugees from Yida to Jamjang camps, where refugees can receive multisectoral assistance.