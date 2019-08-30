30 Aug 2019

South Sudan: Yambio Town WASH Infrastructure Mapping - Yambio County, Western Equatoria State, November/December 2018

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.53 MB)

Overview

This profile provides an overview of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) infrastructure within Yambio Town. As part of REACH’s continued support for the WASH Cluster, REACH conducted a pilot WASH infrastructure mapping exercise in Yambio Town. By using satelite imagery the extent of the town was determined to be 55.6 km this was then subdivided into .06km grids, creating a total of 890 square grids each with 250m side lengths. The grids were assigned to a team of 12 enumerators from INGOs, NGOs and government WASH partners in Yambio to assess and map all the existing WASH infrastructures. To account for each square grid a gps point was collected in areas where no WASH infrastructure was observed indicating such on the assessment form. Aside from WASH related information indicative residency information and referred area names were collected highliting accessibility and outstanding gaps. For grids that could not be physically assessed due to a variety of reasons, participatory mapping was used to report on them.

Data collection was conducted between 19th November to 6th December 2018. The team recieved training on a navigational mobile phone application (MapsMe) this allowed them to locate their allocated grids, mobile data collection application (ODK collect), and trained in testing for residual chlorine for water quality purposes. More than 90% coverage was achieved with 812 grids out of 890 accounted for. A total of 468 WASH infrastructure were mapped. Below are the key finidings of the assessment. Click here to check the maps produced and here to access the Terms of Reference (tools inclusive).

