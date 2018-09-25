South Sudan: Without inclusive and sustainable peace there will be no end to the crisis

With the conflict in South Sudan in its fifth year, the humanitarian crisis continues to deepen. More than 7 million people need assistance and protection in 2018, and the already dire food insecurity situation is not likely to improve, so long as the parties to the conflict continue to clash and flout international humanitarian law. Two out of three pregnant or breastfeeding women are estimated to be acutely malnourished and more than 2 million South Sudanese children are out of school. Only one in ten people has access to basic sanitation.

Within the confines of the dangerous operating environment – more than 100 aid workers have been killed since the conflict broke out in December 2013 – humanitarian partners endure significant risks to reach people in need and, remarkably, reached nearly 5.5 million people last year out of their 6 million target.

