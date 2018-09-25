25 Sep 2018

South Sudan: Without inclusive and sustainable peace there will be no end to the crisis

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 25 Sep 2018 View Original

With the conflict in South Sudan in its fifth year, the humanitarian crisis continues to deepen. More than 7 million people need assistance and protection in 2018, and the already dire food insecurity situation is not likely to improve, so long as the parties to the conflict continue to clash and flout international humanitarian law. Two out of three pregnant or breastfeeding women are estimated to be acutely malnourished and more than 2 million South Sudanese children are out of school. Only one in ten people has access to basic sanitation.

Within the confines of the dangerous operating environment – more than 100 aid workers have been killed since the conflict broke out in December 2013 – humanitarian partners endure significant risks to reach people in need and, remarkably, reached nearly 5.5 million people last year out of their 6 million target.

Read more on OCHA.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.