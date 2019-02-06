06 Feb 2019

South Sudan: WHO Humanitarian Situation Report - Issue #4 (21 - 27 January 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 27 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (726.12 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Ebola vaccination exercise targeting over 2000 healthcare and frontline workers is slated to begin in Yambio one of the high-risk states on 28 January, 2019

  • A measles outbreak has been confirmed in Juba after five samples from suspected measles cases from Kator PHCC tested positive for Measles IgM antibodies.

  • Three new HEV cases were reported from Bentiu PoC in week 3 of 2019.

  • On 23 January, seven people were reported killed in inter-communal violence between armed cattle keepers in Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.