South Sudan: WHO Humanitarian Situation Report - Issue #4 (21 - 27 January 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

The Ebola vaccination exercise targeting over 2000 healthcare and frontline workers is slated to begin in Yambio one of the high-risk states on 28 January, 2019

A measles outbreak has been confirmed in Juba after five samples from suspected measles cases from Kator PHCC tested positive for Measles IgM antibodies.

Three new HEV cases were reported from Bentiu PoC in week 3 of 2019.