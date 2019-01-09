South Sudan: WHO Humanitarian Situation Report - Issue #1 (1 - 6 January 2019)

Highlights

- Malaria remains the top cause of morbidity and mortality that accounts for 53% of cases as of week 52, of 2018.

- Four suspected cases of Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) were reported from Bentiu PoC in week 52.

- A consignment of 2160 doses of Ebola vaccine were received by WHO on 4 January 2019 in preparation for the vaccination of frontline Healthcare workers against Ebola.

- The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine was delivered in Juba awaiting installation at the National Public Health Laboratory.

- An unusual increase in numbers of acute watery diarrhea cases has been reported in Malakal PoC and Malakal Town.