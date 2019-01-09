09 Jan 2019

South Sudan: WHO Humanitarian Situation Report - Issue #1 (1 - 6 January 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 06 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (441.23 KB)

Highlights
- Malaria remains the top cause of morbidity and mortality that accounts for 53% of cases as of week 52, of 2018.
- Four suspected cases of Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) were reported from Bentiu PoC in week 52.
- A consignment of 2160 doses of Ebola vaccine were received by WHO on 4 January 2019 in preparation for the vaccination of frontline Healthcare workers against Ebola.
- The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine was delivered in Juba awaiting installation at the National Public Health Laboratory.
- An unusual increase in numbers of acute watery diarrhea cases has been reported in Malakal PoC and Malakal Town.

