South Sudan — WHO / DTM Joint Analysis on Health Access for IDPs and Returnees (May 2020)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) and WHO's Health Service Functionality (HSF) teams collaborated to produce this joint analysis on health care access for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in South Sudan. The interactive report provides a countrywide summary of gaps in access to functional health facilities by IDPs and returnees. To view the interactive report, please unzip the attachment and open the html document with any web browser (e.g. Firefox, Chrome, Internet Explorer).

Important to note

Health service availability data was compiled by WHO and reflects health service availability reported as of 31 March 2020.

Data on Internally displaced persons (IDP) and returnee settlements was collected by IOM DTM in November 2019 as part of round 7 of Mobility Tracking.

There are 164 health facilities that are functional according to HSF records, but for which GPS coordinates are unavailable and are not included in this analysis.

WHO's health service availability data summarizes available information and was not collected using formal surveys and sampling methods, meaning there are data gaps and difficult to access and non-functional facilities not supported by partners are likely underrepresented

Questions or comments