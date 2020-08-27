South Sudan: WHO and Ministry of Health provide essential training to health care workers thanks to funding from the African Development Bank

Stepping up efforts to fight COVID-19 in South Sudan, the Ministry of Health with support from WHO recently trained over 350 health care workers in all ten states and four priority locations.

The training focused on to building the capacity of health care workers for COVID-19 case management and emergency response and enhancing understanding of risk as well as providing better knowledge and skills on infection prevention and control.

With funding from the African Development Bank, WHO supports the Ministry of Health to strengthen the health system to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and improve case management measures related to COVID-19. The organizations are also ensuring uninterrupted access to other essential services.

Staff received training on COVID-19 clinical care for asymptomatic to critical cases, infection prevention and control, surveillance and contact tracing, mental health and psychosocial support, laboratory and nutrition.