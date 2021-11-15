South Sudan: WFP Country Profile

PLAN TO REACH 2.5 MILLION PEOPLE AT RISK OF FAMINE

South Sudan is one of the worst hunger crises globally, with 2.5 million people in emergency or worse levels of acute food insecurity, of which 108,000 people are estimated to already face famine-like conditions. Considering also the 4.7 million people in crisis levels, this is worst food security situation since the 2011 independence. Conflict is a main driver of food insecurity, and households' purchasing power is further diminished by high inflation.

WFP works to ensure that vulnerable people can meet their food and nutrition needs through conditional or unconditional food distributions, the provision of hot meals or take-home rations for school children and food transfers for patients suffering from an illness. Moreover, specialized nutritious food is provided to pregnant and breastfeeding women and children between 6 and 11 months of age. Across all of its activities, WFP South Sudan reached 4.8 million people during the first nine months of 2021. This included unconditional food assistance to 3.1 million people, while resilience programmes reached 542,000 people and school meals were served to over 373,000 school children. About 750,000 people were enrolled in the nutrition programmes to treat moderate acute malnutrition.

In non-conflict affected areas, WFP promotes enhanced resilience for smallholder farmers and farmers' organizations by supporting the building or repairing of infrastructure; training in areas including natural resources management, climate change adaptation, post-harvest storage; and strengthening government capacities in early warning systems and disaster risk management. This year, some 22,500 smallholder farmers are supported through the resilience interventions.

For 2021, WFP requires US$ 927.9 million to implement its current operations. In 2022, WFP will require US$ 1.15 billion to continue saving lives of the most vulnerable communities, scale up its resilience programmes and provide common services to the entire humanitarian community.