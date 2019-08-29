South Sudan: Western Lakes Population Movement, Food Security and Livelihoods Profile, July 2019

Introduction

Spikes in inter and intra-communal violence (ICV) alongside economic and climatic shocks in western Lakes State have reportedly driven large-scale displacement and restricted access to food for both host communities (HCs) and internally displaced people (IDPs). In the January and May 2019 releases of the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) for South Sudan, direct outcome indicators for food security in Cueibet and Rumbek North counties indicated severe food consumption gaps and recurrent pockets of IPC Phase 5 in Cueibet County, signifying the potential for catastrophic food insecurity.

The onset of the 2019 lean season and continuous reports of ICV and displacement in western Lakes State has brought increasing humanitarian attention to the area. The lack of information on the populations most affected by the insecurity and gaps in access to food was raised within the Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) Cluster, triggering a joint assessment between REACH and the Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) Unit in World Food Programme (WFP).

The assessment sought to verify if populations of high food insecurity are present in western Lakes State. In addition, the assessment aimed to improve humanitarian understanding of the impact of ICV and economic and climatic shocks on access to food and population movement patterns in the area.

Methodology

In June 2019, the team conducted 19 focus group discussions (FGDs) with over 100 participants, both HCs and IDPs, 12 key informant (KI) interviews with humanitarian actors, local authorities and government officials, and 68 semi-structured household (HH) interviews across 6 locations.

Assessed locations included Rumbek town, Cuei Cok settlement, and Ameth and Abiol Dit cattle camps in Rumbek Centre County and Cueibet Town and Malual Chum settlement in Cueibet County.