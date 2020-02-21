South Sudan — Western Equatoria Event Tracking Report: Maridi County, Western Equatoria State, 21 February 2020

On 20 January 2020, clashes between the Sudan People’s Liberation Army In Opposition (SPLAIO) and National Salvation Front (NAS) forces happened in Rasolo, Maridi County causing displacement to nearby Maridi Town and across the border to Democratic Republic of Congo. DTM conducted Emergency Event Tracking which confirmed displacement of 612 individuals (102 households) who fled on foot and found refuge among the Lalama host community in Maridi County. More than a half of IDPs were female (54%) and under 18 years (61%).