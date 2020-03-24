South Sudan — Western Bahr el Ghazal Event Tracking Report: Jur River County, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, 24 March 2020

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted a field assessment in Kuajiena Payam on 25 February and 18 March 2020 to obtain more information about ongoing clashes between pastoralists and farmers. The team visited Maranya, Akouyo and Mapel in Kuajiena Payam confirming the displacement of 5,024 individuals (920 households) from Akou, Akoor and Yikana (all within Kuajiena Payam).