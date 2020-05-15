South Sudan — Western Bahr el Ghazal Event Tracking Report: Jur River County, Western Bahr el Ghazal, 15 May 2020

On 6 May 2020, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted a field assessment mission to Mapel village in Kuajiena Payam to obtain information about recent displacement caused by clashes between farming and cattle keeping communities from neighboring Tonj South and Tonj East counties. The team met with key informants who confirmed the arrival of 4,000 IDPs (666 households) from Mapel Junction, Tindil, Bobi, Abudugo and Magila villages in the wider Mapel area between April and early May 2020. IDPs had found refuge among the host community in Mapel and were aided by the local authorities. According to their testimonies, properties and houses in Bobi village were seriously damaged during the clashes. Most urgent needs identified during the assessment were food, shelter, non-food items (NFI), health and sanitation.

Another field assessment was conducted in Hai Masna collective center in Wau South following reports on new IDP arrivals from Kuajiena Payam that wre also triggered by clashes between local farmers and cattle keeping communities of Tonj South and Tonj North. According to gathered information, a total of 836 individuals (292 households) from Akuoyo, Maranya, Akou and Mapel Junction arrived at Hai Masna between April and early May 2020. The most urgent needs of IDPs were food and non-food items (NFI).