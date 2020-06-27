South Sudan: Weekly IPC Pillar Progress Report (15 - 21 June 2020)

SUMMARY

IPC TWG leadership continues to support national and state level coordination of IPC partners, finalization of guidelines and harmonization of training materials along with other IPC partners. To scale up IPC and WASH in health facilities and communities, IPC WASH pillar continues to scale up activities with improved collaboration of an integration of WASH services with RCCE, Health and Nutrition actors in health facilities, POCs and communities at risk. During the reporting week, the below achievements were realized: