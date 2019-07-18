18 Jul 2019

South Sudan: ‘We are at risk and on the run’: Security agents track down peaceful protesters

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 18 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (663.08 KB)

On 16 May 2019, South Sudanese took to the streets in Australia, the United States, Ethiopia and Sudan to express their concerns about, and dissatisfaction with, the policies and action of the Government of South Sudan. These peaceful protests were organized by the Red Card Movement (RCM), a nascent South Sudanese diaspora-led youth movement, which is open to any individual who embraces its non-violent approach, and consists mainly of human rights defenders, civil society activists, students, academics and politicians. Inspired by the protests in Sudan and Algeria that led to the fall of former presidents Omar al-Bashir and Abdelaziz Bouteflika

