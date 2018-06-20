20 Jun 2018

South Sudan: Wau PoC area adjacent to UNMISS Site Profile | May 2018

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.22 MB)

Context

The Wau PoC area adjacent to UNMISS was established in June 2016, following violence in Site location and around Wau town, making it the most recently established PoC in South Sudan. In April 2017, an outbreak of violence resulted in a major influx, at which point IOM conducted an exercise to biometric register IDPs for food assistance, which recorded the population at 39,156. As of May 2018, the population now stands at 20,373.

