South Sudan: Wau PoC area adjacent to UNMISS Site Profile | April 2018

Context

The Wau PoC area adjacent to UNMISS was established in June 2016, following violence in and around Wau town, making it the most recently established PoC in South Sudan. In April 2017, an outbreak of violence resulted in a major inux, at which point IOM conducted an exercise to biometric register IDPs for food assistance, which recorded the population at 39,156. As of March 2018, the population now stands at 22,579.