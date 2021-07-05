South Sudan Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Report — Lakes State, Western and Eastern Equatoria (January 2021)

INTRODUCTION

The dynamic and multi-faceted nature of the South Sudan displacement crisis has created significant challenges for the delivery of humanitarian aid. Accessibility and security issues within South Sudan have impeded a systematic understanding of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs in many areas of the country. As this crisis continues to evolve, it has become increasingly important to fill information gaps to inform a more effective humanitarian response. In response to these information gaps, this report synthesises WASH data available across different sources to enable evidence-based prioritisation as a part of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Sustainable WASH for Resilience Programme. Specifically, this report aims to identify the level of WASH needs in UNICEF’s locations of interest as they pertain to three key categories: access to water, access to sanitation facilities, and hygiene as represented by health outcomes and access to WASH non-food items (NFIs).