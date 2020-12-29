South Sudan: Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Quarter 3 Report 2020

Accomplishments

Between July and September 2020, IOM continued to be the largest WASH service provider in the Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites in South Sudan, ensuring that 153,359 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received daily WASH services, including solid and liquid waste management.

At the same time, IOM maintained WASH services and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention interventions in urban and rural areas, including responding to conflict affected locations through its Emergency, Preparedness & Response Team (EP&R) teams. IOM continued to support Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)/WASH and Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE)

COVID-19 related activities at five Points of Entry (Wau,

Nimule and Juba International Airport, Abyei and Renk), whilst ramping up its support to South Sudan’s COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.

IOM reached 229,649 individuals with safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene promotion across South Sudan. In addition, one village in Magwi County (Eastern Equatoria State) was declared open defecation-free. In total, during this quarter, IOM reached 3,701,746 individuals with WASH services across South Sudan.