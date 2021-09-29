South Sudan: Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) 2021 | Quarter 2 Report

Accomplishments

Between April to June 2021, IOM continued to be the largest WASH service provider in the Protection of Civilians (PoC) and IDP sites in South Sudan, ensuring that 139,045 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received daily WASH services, including solid and liquid waste management. At the same time, IOM maintained WASH and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention interventions outside the PoC/IDP sites, as well as responding to sudden humanitarian crisis through its Emergency, Preparedness, & Response (EP&R) team.

As the designated agency responding to WASH gaps in counties experiencing famine-like conditions, IOM continued to provide WASH services in three of the most critical IPC 4 & 5 counties (Tonj East - Paweng, Makuach and Paliang; Tonj South - Tonj payam and Thiet, Jak; as well as Tonj North - Manlor, Pagol, Aliek, Alabek and Marial Lou). IOM’s intervention continued to be based on providing lifesaving assistance against food insecurity and flood response preparedness by addressing the most acute WASH needs. During this period, IOM supported 87,613 individuals (including SAM/MAM Caregivers), increasing their safe, equitable, and dignified access to WASH services.

IOM continued to support infection prevention and control (IPC)/ WASH and risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) COVID-19 related activities at one point of entry in Nimule, contributing to South Sudan’s COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.

In total, during this quarter, IOM reached 246, 496 individuals with WASH services across South Sudan.