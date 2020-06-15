South Sudan - Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion during COVID-19: Response in refugee settings

By the time this draft guidance was finalized (07 April 2020), the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which was discovered in Wuhan China in December 2019 has now spread to 209 countries globally with almost 1.4 million confirmed cases and close to 75,000 deaths. As of 7th April 2020, South Sudan has reported one (1) confirmed case in Juba. No case reported yet in the refugee locations, but to alerts (one negative and one pending).

 Symptoms of COVID-19: Most common are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Less common are aches, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea (2-10%). Symptoms appear 2-14 days after infection.

 Transmission: Two main routes are respiratory (e.g. droplets from coughing or sneezing) and contact (e.g. surfaces that have been contaminated with droplets).

 Environmental Survival: Survival on surfaces (2 hours – 9 days), depends on surface, temperature, relative humidity, and specific strain. Inactivation in minutes using common disinfectants (70% ethanol or 0.5% sodium hypochlorite).  Protection: The most effective way is frequent handwash, cover your cough with the bend of elbow or tissue and practice “social distancing” - at least 2 meters (6 feet) from people.

WHO emphasizes public health and social measures or actions to be taken by individuals, institutions, communities, local and national governments and international bodies to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19. These measures are to reduce transmission of COVID-19 include individual and environmental measures, detecting and isolating cases, contact tracing and quarantine, social and physical distancing measures including for mass gatherings, international travel measures, and vaccines and treatments. While vaccines and specific medications are not yet available for COVID-19, other public health and social measures play an essential role in reducing the number of infections and saving lives.

Provision of adequate WASH services plays a crucial role in the prevention of COVID19, particularly handwashing and hygiene materials, and safe water supply and sanitation services: o Frequent and proper hand hygiene is one of the most important prevention measures for COVID-19. WASH practitioners should work to enable more frequent and regular hand hygiene through improved facilities and proven behaviour change techniques.

o Existing WHO guidance on safe management of drinking-water and sanitation apply to COVID-19. Extra measures are not needed. Disinfection will facilitate more rapid die-off of COVID-19 virus.

o Many co-benefits will be realized by safely managing water and sanitation services and applying good hygiene practices. Such efforts will prevent many other infectious diseases, which cause millions of deaths each year.

