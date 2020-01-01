South Sudan WASH Cluster Phased Flooding Response (Phase One) – 31st December 2019

The boundaries and names shown and the designations used on this map do not imply official endorsement or acceptance by the United Nations. Final boundary between the Republic of South Sudan and the Republic of Sudan has not yet been determined. Inter Cluster Working Group-piority determined through estimated number of individuals affected, overall risk from the Integrated Needs Tracking, NAWG status, IPC Phase and IPC Phase 5, and GAM prevalence. Data presented here was collected through 3Ws from relevant partners. Additional documentation, including the WASH minimum package and technical guidance and assessment checklist for the WASH Cluster’s Phased Response to flooding can be found here. For more information please contact wash.information@gmail.com