South Sudan WASH Capacity Statement

World Vision’s work in South Sudan started in 1989, providing emergency assistance to people displaced by the war. After South Sudan gained independence in 2011, World Vision began recovery and development activities. When armed conflict broke out in late 2013, World Vision initiated emergency response programs serving displaced and vulnerable people.

Today, World Vision South Sudan (WVSS) operates in four major zones of the country (Juba, Upper Nile, Warrap and Western Equatoria). From 2018 to 2021, 650,000 people gained access to clean water; approximately 175,000 people were reached with sanitation services through the construction of latrines in communities, 122 schools, and 141 healthcare facilities (HCFs); and 644,000 people were reached with hygiene interventions. Read about our impact, goals and approaches for WASH programming in the country.