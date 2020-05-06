South Sudan: Warrap State Event Tracking Report, 6 May 2020

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted Emergency Event Tracking through interviews with key informants to obtain information on recent displacements within Tonj South County. According to the key informants, a total of 12,547 individuals (3,088 households) were displaced between January and March 2020. Slightly more than half of all IDPs were displaced due to inter-communal clashes sparked by land disputes between Thony and Muok communities in Tonj South1. Displacement of the remaining 6,149 IDPs (1,332 households) was caused by disputes over grazing land between Dinka cattle keepers in Tonj South and Luo farmers in Jur River County that led to communal clashes.