16 Jan 2020

South Sudan: Vulnerability Verification and Return Intentions POC1 Juba | October 2019

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Oct 2019
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

  • 17% of internally displaced persons households in POC1 have at least one person with specific needs. The total households in POC1 is 3,156 HHs/ 7,446 individuals as per the protection profiling exercise conducted in September 2018

  • 552 vulnerable households with at least one person with specific needs

  • 719 vulnerable individuals with at least one specific need

  • 51% of the vulnerable households (280 HHs/ 367 individuals) have expressed intentions to leave the POC to another place

  • 92% of the vulnerable households (258 HHs/ 341 individuals) wishes to return to their place of origin. See Figure 1

OVERVIEW

Vulnerability verification exercise was conducted to verify and update the status of the existing most vulnerable case load in POC 1 and to identify new vulnerable cases at household level. This report compiles and analyses data from 552 vulnerable IDPs households comprised of 719 individuals with specific needs. It builds on the protection profiling exercise that took place in September 2018, reaching 3,156 displaced households comprised of 7,446 individuals. The 552 vulnerable households identified is equivalent to 17% of the total households.

