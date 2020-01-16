South Sudan: Vulnerability Verification and Return Intentions POC 3 Juba | December 2019

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

12% of internally displaced persons households in POC 3 have at least one person with specific needs. The total households in POC 3 is 10,039 HHs/ 24,598 individuals as per the protection profiling exercise conducted in September 2018

1,185 vulnerable households with at least one person with specific needs

1,623 vulnerable individuals with at least one specific need

27% of the vulnerable households (319 HHs/ 426 individuals) have expressed intentions to leave POC 3 to another place

95% of the vulnerable households (304 HHs) wishes to return to their place of origin. See figure 1

10,039 HHs/ 24,598 individuals

OVERVIEW

Vulnerability verification exercise was conducted to verify and update the status of the existing most vulnerable case load in POC 3 and to identify new vulnerable cases at household level. This report compiles and analyses data from 1,185 vulnerable IDPs households comprised of 1,623 individuals with specific needs. It builds on the protection profiling exercise that took place in September 2018, reaching 10,039 displaced households comprised of 24,598 individuals. The 1,185 vulnerable households identified is equivalent to 12% of the total households.