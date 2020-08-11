South Sudan - Violence, floods, displacement in Jonglei (DG ECHO, OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2020)

According to the latest OCHA assessment, an estimated 157,000 people have already been displaced in several counties in Jonglei (Eastern South Sudan) as a result of ongoing sub-national violence and revenge attacks since February 2020. Most of the conflict-affected people are in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity.

The situation is worsened by the onset of the rainy season, which has led to the displacement of over 5,000 people due to floods in Bor South and Twic East counties in Jonglei. According to local authorities, the number goes up to 150,000 for eastern Jonglei.

Insecurity and COVID-related restrictions have hampered humanitarian organisations’ ability to deploy and respond to medical and other emergency needs in the area.

However, following the recent third phase of upsurge in violence in July, humanitarian health partners have admitted more than 50 patients in Akobo with bullet wounds, and evacuated about ten patients from Pibor to Juba. They have also been providing dressing kits and medical consumables to a hospital in the area of Bor.