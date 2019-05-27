South Sudan - Violence against identified humanitarian staff and assets (UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 27 May 2019 — View Original
- Reports in recent past weeks show an increase in violence and threats towards clearly identified humanitarian staff and assets, impacting on the ability of humanitarian organisations to deliver assistance.
- Incidents including multiple NGO compound intrusions with equipment and money stolen and the receipt of threatening emails have resulted in the relocation of NGO staff. On the roads around Kapoeta (Eastern Equatoria) more ambushes and convoy robberies have been reported including staff being physically wounded/shot. Most recently an international organisation's vehicle was ambushed using extreme violence resulting in two gunshot injuries, without anything being stolen.