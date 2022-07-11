South Sudan: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2021

On June 7, 2021 armed herdsmen ambushed a health vehicle and killed two South Sudanese health workers as they returned from a health facility in South Sudan’s Lakes state.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 29 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in South Sudan in 2021. This was an increase from 2020, when 19 such incidents were documented, although killings of health workers in 2021 decreased from the previous year.

In these incidents vital medical supplies were looted, while 12 health workers were arrested, and 12 others were injured.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2021 SHCC South Sudan Health Data, which is available for download on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).