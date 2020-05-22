South Sudan violence

Tearfund strongly condemns the recent violence which resulted in the deaths of three aid workers in Jonglei state, South Sudan.

Over the weekend, intense intercommunity fighting broke out in Jonglei state in northeastern South Sudan, with reports that hundreds of people have been killed or wounded. Other humanitarian workers were forced to flee to the surrounding bush and nearby villages as feeding centres and NGO bases were looted, with vital food parcels taken.

Anthony Rama, Tearfund Country Director in South Sudan said, “We are deeply saddened by the recent deaths and express our condolences to all those affected. Intercommunal conflict disrupts life-saving efforts for people who are already desperate. All parties and communities must step up efforts at a local and national level to end this cycle of violence and deliver sustainable peace for the people of South Sudan.”

No Tearfund staff members were killed during this attack. Tearfund is continuing its life-saving nutrition work where possible, but has temporarily suspended some operations in the region and is closely monitoring the situation.

Intercommunal violence has erupted several times in recent months in Jonglei state, disrupting life-saving humanitarian efforts for communities that have experienced years of food insecurity, were severely impacted by flooding in 2019, and now face the threat of COVID-19 and an invasion of desert locusts.

ENDS

For further information please call Ann Hallam on 07929 330366 or email ann.hallam@tearfund.org. For out of hours media enquiries please call 07929 339813.

Notes to editors:

Tearfund is a Christian relief and development agency and a member of the Disasters’ Emergency Committee. Tearfund has been working around the world for more than 50 years responding to disasters and helping lift communities out of poverty. For more information about the work of Tearfund, please visit www.tearfund.org.