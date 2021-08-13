South Sudan: Urban Multi-Sector Needs, Vulnerabilities and COVID-19 Impact Survey (FSNMS+), Bentiu / Rubkona Town (November - December 2020)

AIMS

During the second half of 2020, the International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) and the World Food Programme’s Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (WFP VAM) units undertook a joint household-level assessment of selected urban areas and camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan. The assessment aims to:

Quantify the prevalence of vulnerabilities and humanitarian needs across sectors, with a focus on food security and economic vulnerability as well as selected indicators on shelter and non-food items, water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH), protection (including child protection and gender-based violence) and mental health and psycho-social support (MHPSS).

Generate a better understanding of urban displacement and migration, including return and relocation after displacement in South Sudan or abroad.

Evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on human mobility, livelihoods and access to humanitarian services, and gather key information on household awareness and adoption of preventive measures.

The assessment contributed to the extended Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System (FSNMS+) initiative to pilot a household-level multi-sector needs assessment for South Sudan. In addition to WFP and IOM, the FSNMS+ initiative saw the participation of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), FEWSNET, REACH and several humanitarian clusters. By expanding FSNMS coverage to key urban areas and IDP camps, the assessment addresses a longstanding information gap for the humanitarian response. This report presents sectoral findings for the urban area of Bentiu / Rubkona.

Separate profiles will be released for Juba's urban area and Juba IDP camps I and III, Wau's urban area and Naivasha IDP camp, Bentiu IDP camp, and Malakal’s urban area and United Nations Mission In South Sudan Protections of Civilians site.