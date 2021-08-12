South Sudan: Urban Multi-Sector Needs, Vulnerabilities and COVID-19 Impact Survey (FSNMS+), Wau Town (October - November 2020)

AIMS

During the second half of 2020, the International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) and the World Food Programme’s Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (WFP VAM) units undertook a joint household-level assessment of selected urban areas and camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan. The assessment aims to:

Quantify the prevalence of vulnerabilities and humanitarian needs across sectors, with a focus on food security and economic vulnerability as well as selected indicators on shelter and non-food items, water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH), protection (including child protection and gender-based violence) and mental health and psycho-social support (MHPSS).

Generate a better understanding of urban displacement and migration, including return and relocation after displacement in South Sudan or abroad.

Evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on human mobility, livelihoods and access to humanitarian services, and gather key information on household awareness and adoption of preventive measures.

The assessment contributed to the extended Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System (FSNMS+) initiative to pilot a household-level multi-sector needs assessment for South Sudan. In addition to WFP and IOM, the FSNMS+ initiative saw the participation of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), FEWSNET, REACH and several humanitarian clusters. By expanding FSNMS coverage to key urban areas and IDP camps, the assessment addresses a longstanding information gap for the humanitarian response.

This report presents sectoral findings for Wau’s urban area. Separate profiles have been published for Juba’s urban area and IDP camps I and III, Wau’s urban area and Naivasha IDP camp, the urban area of Bentiu / Rubkona and Bentiu IDP Camp, and Malakal United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) Protections of Civilians (PoC) site.

HUMANITARIAN CONTEXT IN SOUTH SUDAN

Despite a relative lull in large-scale hostilities since the signature of the Revitalised Peace Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) in September 2018 and the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity in February 2020, sub-national and localised conflicts have continued to affect communities and cause new displacement across the country (IOM DTM Event Tracking). In 2020, escalations in violence in Jonglei and Greater Pibor, Central Equatoria, Lakes, Warrap, Unity and Western Bahr El Ghazal (OHCHR) have been a particular cause for concern. Two years of exceptionally severe seasonal flooding in 2019 and 2020, affecting over one million people between July and December 2020 (OCHA), and the economic and health impact of COVID-19, including restrictions on certain businesses and border closures (IOM DTM Flow Monitoring), have compounded the humanitarian effects of protracted insecurity.

As of December 2020, South Sudan hosted over 1.71 million IDPs and 1.73 million returnees, with over 388,000 new IDP arrivals and over 380,000 former IDPs and refugees returning to their areas of habitual residence prior to displacement in 2020 (IOM DTM Mobility Tracking Round 10). Often, returnees find themselves in conditions of need comparable to those of the displaced population (IOM DTM Mobility Tracking Round 8 Multi-Sector Location Assessment).

According to the December 2020 South Sudan IPC results, 6.35 million people – over half of the country’s population – are estimated to have been facing severe acute food insecurity from October to November 2020, and this figure is expected to rise to 7.24 million during the lean season between May and July 2021. An IPC global review committee classified parts of Pibor county as famine likely and identified populations in IPC phase 5 (Catastrophe) in five other counties. The 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates a total of 8.3 million people in need out of an estimated population of 12.1 million.

Systematic, household-level data on humanitarian needs in urban areas was lacking prior to the current assessment. Location-level data on IDPs and returnees indicates that, while needs are generally most severe in less accessible rural areas, they remain significant in urban centres (IOM DTM Mobility Tracking Round 8 Multi-Sector Location Assessment). The assessment took place as the former PoC sites in Juba, Wau and Bentiu transitioned out of their special status under the protection of the UNMISS. All five targeted camps continue to be affected by congestion and sub-standard living conditions that are only partly mitigated by access to humanitarian services.

LOCAL CONTEXT IN WAU

Wau Town is South Sudan’s most populous urban centre outside of the capital city, Juba, based on an estimated number of over 76,000 buildings from satellite imagery. Despite the fact that the town had been an island of relative stability at the start of the country’s conflict on 15 December 2013, insecurity spread to the areas surrounding Wau in late 2015, with violence extending to the town just prior to the collapse of the first iteration of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS) in June 2016. By the middle of 2016 there had been numerous assaults on neighborhoods inside the city, as well as violent confrontations between the government and opposition in surrounding areas. The consequences were severe. By July 2016, there were already over 83,000 displaced persons in and around Wau in need of humanitarian assistance (IOM). Fighting then engulfed Wau Town again in April 2017 with ethnically targeted violations perpetrated against civilian populations.

While the town remained relatively stable after April 2017, conflict persisted throughout 2018 and 2019 in the areas outside of Wau Town, including neighboring Jur River, with violence overlapping with other drivers of conflict related to pastoralist and agriculturalist livelihoods and land. Although the signing of the September 2018 Revitalized-ARCSS (R-ARCSS) has seen a reduction in the kinds of conflict that typified 2015/2016 onwards, sporadic violence has continued in the areas outside of the town and in neighboring parts of Western Bahr El Ghazal State.

The succession of conflicts, national, sub-national and localized, in and around Wau since 2016 has considerably undermined the already fragile social cohesion between different communities. It has also displaced tens of thousands of people both to the former Wau UNMISS Protection of Civilians Area Adjacent (PoC AA), as well as the various other collective centres and IDP settlements throughout the town. Still, the relative stability since the signing of R-ARCSS has allowed 126,738 individuals to return to Wau South and Wau North payams (IOM DTM Mobility Tracking Round 10). Even as the area experiences returns, however, there continues to a degree of uncertainty linked to the overall political situation with the government and the opposition, as well as land, that will likely continue to have an impact on prospects for more sustainable solutions to displacement. The recent experiences of conflict also serve as a cue about the risks connected to returning and people who do return often do so prudently. As witnessed in 2019, people had left Wau Town displacement sites, including the former PoC AA to return to areas around Jur River before being displaced again by yet more fighting in the area (IOM DTM). Consequently, people often engage in familiar coping mechanisms, splitting families to go ahead and assess the situation in areas of return so as to diffuse the risk and ensure that they still have somewhere to go should they suddenly have to go back on account of further conflict.

There are other challenges to sustainable returns, as well. For many of those displaced in Wau, their homes, as well as their livelihoods have been devastated by the poverty and economic burden induced by displacement, which has made it difficult for people to rebuild their lives in an environment where people had previously been self-reliant. There are also a number of issues related to housing, land and property (HLP), with people’s homes destroyed, physically dismantled or occupied by secondary occupants (see page 16).

As of September 2020, UNMISS began the process of redesignating the PoC sites to conventional IDP settlements, including the Wau PoC AA. Discussions on security/joint patrolling involving UNMISS and the South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) and the bureaucratic process of handover of responsibilities to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) were ongoing at the end of 2020. As of February 2021, 8,642 individuals lived in the former site, now known as Naivasha IDP Camp (IOM DTM), which represented a marginal increase from the previous month.