South Sudan: Urban Multi-Sector Needs, Vulnerabilities and COVID-19 Impact Survey (FSNMS+), Malakal Town (December 2020 - January 2021)

AIMS

During the second half of 2020, the International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) and the World Food Programme’s Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (WFP VAM) units undertook a joint household-level assessment of selected urban areas and camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan. The assessment aims to:

Quantify the prevalence of vulnerabilities and humanitarian needs across sectors, with a focus on food security and economic vulnerability as well as selected indicators on shelter and non-food items, water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH), protection (including child protection and gender-based violence) and mental health and psycho-social support (MHPSS).

Generate a better understanding of urban displacement and migration, including return and relocation after displacement in South Sudan or abroad.

Evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on human mobility, livelihoods and access to humanitarian services, and gather key information on household awareness and adoption of preventive measures.

The assessment contributed to the extended Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System (FSNMS+) initiative to pilot a household-level multi-sector needs assessment for South Sudan. In addition to WFP and IOM, the FSNMS+ initiative saw the participation of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), FEWSNET, REACH and several humanitarian clusters. By expanding FSNMS coverage to key urban areas and IDP camps, the assessment addresses a longstanding information gap for the humanitarian response.

This report presents sectoral findings for Malakal’s urban area. Separate profiles have been published for Juba’s urban area and IDP camps I and III, Wau’s urban area and Naivasha IDP camp, the urban area of Bentiu / Rubkona and Bentiu IDP Camp, and Malakal United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) Protections of Civilians (PoC) site.

HUMANITARIAN CONTEXT IN SOUTH SUDAN

Despite a relative lull in large-scale hostilities since the signature of the Revitalised Peace Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) in September 2018 and the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity in February 2020, sub-national and localised conflicts have continued to affect communities and cause new displacement across the country (IOM DTM Event Tracking). In 2020, escalations in violence in Jonglei and Greater Pibor, Central Equatoria, Lakes, Warrap, Unity and Western Bahr El Ghazal (OHCHR) have been a particular cause for concern. Two years of exceptionally severe seasonal flooding in 2019 and 2020, affecting over one million people between July and December 2020 (OCHA), and the economic and health impact of COVID-19, including restrictions on certain businesses and border closures (IOM DTM Flow Monitoring), have compounded the humanitarian effects of protracted insecurity.

As of December 2020, South Sudan hosted over 1.71 million IDPs and 1.73 million returnees, with over 388,000 new IDP arrivals and over 380,000 former IDPs and refugees returning to their areas of habitual residence prior to displacement in 2020 (IOM DTM Mobility Tracking Round 10). Often, returnees find themselves in conditions of need comparable to those of the displaced population (IOM DTM Mobility Tracking Round 8 Multi-Sector Location Assessment).

According to the December 2020 South Sudan IPC results, 6.35 million people – over half of the country’s population – are estimated to have been facing severe acute food insecurity from October to November 2020, and this figure is expected to rise to 7.24 million during the lean season between May and July 2021. An IPC global review committee classified parts of Pibor county as famine likely and identified populations in IPC phase 5 (Catastrophe) in five other counties. The 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates a total of 8.3 million people in need out of an estimated population of 12.1 million.

Systematic, household-level data on humanitarian needs in urban areas was lacking prior to the current assessment. Location-level data on IDPs and returnees indicates that, while needs are generally most severe in less accessible rural areas, they remain significant in urban centres (IOM DTM Mobility Tracking Round 8 Multi-Sector Location Assessment). The assessment took place as the former PoC sites in Juba, Wau and Bentiu transitioned out of their special status under the protection of the UNMISS. All five targeted camps continue to be affected by congestion and sub-standard living conditions that are only partly mitigated by access to humanitarian services.

LOCAL CONTEXT IN MALAKAL

Prior to the outbreak of the national conflict on 15 December 2013, Malakal Town had been South Sudan’s second largest city outside of Juba. The extent of the destruction of the town was considerable and the city has yet to be able to recover from the heavy fighting between government and opposition forces that saw the area switch hands multiple times by mid-2014. Fighting again re-erupted in 2015, further devastating the town. While a lull in large-scale hostilities followed, in 2017 the government launched an offensive on the west bank of the river Nile, decimating potential areas of return for populations that had been displaced into the PoC site and across the border in Sudan.

The fighting, coupled with other political developments since the start of the war, including administrative decisions around land and boundaries, deepened longstanding tensions and grievances between Shilluk and Padang Dinka communities over land and administrative control, encumbering the prospects for sustainable peace in the area. Although clashes between parties to the conflict declined after 2017 and in the face of the 2018 R-ARCSS, 2020 and early 2021 have seen targeted attacks on communities, particularly those displaced into the PoC site. The tensions over Malakal also significantly delayed the appointment of a Governor there after the formation of the transitional government in February 2020, with the Governor only appointed as of early 2021, which has already sparked an additional violent incident. Recent administrative decisions will likely only make tensions worse, increasing the chances for further violence.

Displacement has been central to the war in and around Malakal and is connected to the conflicts over land and administrative control. As of January 2021, 33,137 individuals remain in the Malakal PoC site (CCCM Cluster), which unlike the other former sites in the country has yet to transition into an IDP settlement due to the continued risks to displaced persons there. The conflict has pushed many civilians, particularly the Shilluk, into the PoC site and the West Bank and up into neighboring Sudan. It has also been a way to progressively lay claim to areas on the East Bank, which was reinforced through administrative decisions. Along those lines, the challenges to return for PoC site residents in Malakal are particularly acute. The house, land and property (HLP) issues are immense and feed into longstanding and unresolved tensions between communities, making the conflict there more intractable. This was demonstrated throughout 2020 through various targeted attacks, allegedly over land issues.

Accordingly, peoples’ homes have been destroyed, physically dismantled or taken up by secondary occupants. According to a IOM-UNHCR intention and perception survey among IDPs living in the PoC site, over three quarters of those interviewed reported owning housing, land or property, however, 80 per cent of that number had reported that their land had been destroyed, 10 per cent had said their land was occupied and 5 per cent said they weren’t sure about the status. The current IOM-WFP study from Malakal PoC site found that 86.5 per cent of households own a house or land in South Sudan. While the percentage of the households owning a house or land whose property was destroyed has decreased since 2019 (64.2% compared to 80%), the share of households owning a house or land whose property was occupied or of unknown status increased (from 10% to 15.3% and from 5% to 7.8% respectively). The levels of illegal occupation were expectedly most prevalent in contested areas, including Nagdiar and Malakal Town. The same IOMUNHCR survey showed that nearly one third of respondents had family members who had never left the PoC site due to security issues, a figure that has risen to 45.8 per cent in the current assessment.

As it stands, based on the survey, the vast majority of people living in the PoC site as of 2019, 97 per cent, indicated that their habitual residence prior to displacement was within Malakal County, two thirds of whom had lived there for more than three years, with 70 per cent of respondents indicating Malakal Town as their preferred destination. As of January 2021, the population size of the PoC site was estimated to be 33,137, meaning that nearly 22,500 individuals would be seeking to back to a town where physical destruction and secondary occupation make that incredibly difficult.

Findings from the current IOM-WFP study from Malakal PoC site show that the vast majority of people living in the PoC site, 88.8 per cent, indicated that their habitual residence prior to displacement was within Malakal County – a decrease from 97 per cent as reported in the 2019 IOM-UNHCR survey. Intentions to return remain cautious, with 46.8 per cent of households intending to return to their habitual residence in Malakal County within the next two years. Still, eventually 28,100 individuals will likely seek to go back to a town where physical destruction and secondary occupation make that incredibly difficult.