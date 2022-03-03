South Sudan: Urban and IDP Site Multi-Sector Needs, Vulnerabilities and COVID-19 Impact Survey (FSNMS+) - Executive Summary (2020)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

During the second half of 2020, the International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) and the World Food Programme’s Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (WFP VAM) units undertook a joint household-level assessment of Juba’s urban area and Juba IDP Camps I and III, Wau’s urban area and Naivasha Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, the urban area of Bentiu / Rubkona and Bentiu IDP Camp, and Malakal’s urban area and Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC) site. These profiles quantify the prevalence of vulnerabilities and humanitarian needs across sectors, generate a better understanding of urban displacement and migration, including return and relocation after displacement in South Sudan or abroad, and evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

The assessment contributed to the extended Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System (FSNMS+) initiative – endorsed by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) – to pilot a household-level multi-sector needs assessment for South Sudan. By expanding FSNMS coverage to key urban areas and IDP camps, the assessment addressed a longstanding information gap for the humanitarian response. Moreover, during this exercise, IOM updated the urban sampling frame developed in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) using satellite imagery and field mapping. The study collected a representative sample of 1,770 households in urban areas and 1,642 households in IDP sites.