South Sudan — Unity State Event Tracking Report: Mayom, Rubkona & Mayendit County, Unity State, 29 May 2020

IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted an Emergency Event Tracking through interviews with key informants and direct observations in order to gather information on locations of displacement, key needs, and demographic profiles of displaced households affected by clashes between cattle-keeping communities and youth groups across Mayom, Rubkona, Guit, and Mayendit counties. Interview from key informants have collectively confirmed the arrival of 6,363 IDPs (1,008 households) now displaced across 12 locations in the three counties assessed between 12 and 19 May 2020.