South Sudan - Unity State Event Tracking Report: Mayom County, Unity State, 8 October 2020

On 10 September 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix joined an inter-agency flood assessment team in Mankien Town and Ruathnyibol to assess displacement dynamics, settlements and needs of flood affected populations. The floods displaced 3,015 individuals (425 households) in both locations. Direct observations and interviews with key informants indicate that the displaced population found refuge with host communities who were less affected by the floods. A section of the population did not move from the flooded areas due to two main reasons. Some larger households were said not to find space among the host community and others stayed behind to create dykes protecting property.

The host community and IDPs are appealing to humanitarian partners for assistance. Urgent needs identified include water, sanitation, health, non-food items including mosquito nets.