South Sudan — Unity State Event Tracking Report: Mayom County, Unity State, 23 June 2020

Between 24 and 28 May 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) recorded the arrival of 630 South Sudan nationals (90 households) from Soba Arada (Khartoum, Sudan). The majority of arrivals, 406 individuals (58 households) managed to reach their home areas in Ngop Town (Mayom County) while 224 individuals (32 households) remained in a situation of displacement in a Ngop primary school due to a lack of shelter materials, NFIs and land access.

DTM had established a headcount exercise at Kuerbone Bus Station in February 2020 in order to monitor the prevalence of returning populations following the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) in South Sudan. Headcounts show a significant reduction in arrivals from Sudan since the closure of the borders initiated as part of the COVID-19 preparedness activities in late March 2020.