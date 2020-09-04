South Sudan — Unity State Event Tracking Report: Mayendit, Guit & Mayom County, Unity State, 4 September 2020

Severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall in Unity State caused temporary displacement and disruption in livelihoods and service provision to more than 4,702 individuals (608 households). Through a network of DTM focal points and coordination with other humanitarian partners and authorities, monitoring teams have mapped seven locations (villages, neighbourhoods, and displacement sites) of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by floods in Mayendit, Guit, and Mayom Counties between 30 July and 14 August 2020. Restricted accessibility and logistical constraints have limited field assessments in certain areas and rendered data verification challenging. DTM is working closely with partners in order to verify the number of affected individuals in flooded areas, to complement ongoing inter-agency rapid needs assessments.