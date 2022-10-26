South Sudan: UNHCR Overview of spontaneous refugee returns (as of September 2022)

6,971South Sudanese refugee returnees have been reported in September 2022.

An accumulated number of 607,218 refugee returnees have been reported since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in October 2018 to date.

UNHCR and South Sudan's Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) are pleased to share this monthly update on spontaneous South Sudanese refugee returnees.

This dashboard highlights cross-border refugee movements between neighboring countries and South Sudan during the month of September 2022