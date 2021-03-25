South Sudan + 6 more
South Sudan: UNHCR Overview of spontaneous refugee returns (as of February 2021)
Cumulative number of reported refugee returnees since Nov 2017, of which 241,390 have returned following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in October 2018.
UNHCR and South Sudan's Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) are pleased to share the this monthly update on spontaneous South Sudanese refugee returnees.
The dashboard highlights cross border refugee movements between neighbouring countries and South Sudan during February 2021.