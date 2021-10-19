South Sudan + 6 more
South Sudan: UNHCR Overview of spontaneous refugee returns (as of August 2021)
291,813 A cumulative number of reported refugee returnees since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in October 2018.
UNHCR and South Sudan's Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) are pleased to share this monthly update on spontaneous South Sudanese refugee returnees.
The dashboard highlights cross-border refugee movements between Neighboring countries and South Sudan during August 2021.