South Sudan: UNHCR Overview of spontaneous refugee returns (as of April 2022)

8,726 South Sudanese refugee returnees have been reported in April 2022.

An Accumulated number of 573,661 refugee returnees have been reported since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in October 2018 to Date.

UNHCR and South Sudan's Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) are pleased to share this monthly update on spontaneous South Sudanese refugee returnees.

The dashboard highlights cross-border refugee movements between neighboring countries and South Sudan during the month April 2022.