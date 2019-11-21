South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (October 2019)

POPULATIONS OF CONCERN

297,135 Number of refugees in South Sudan. 92% come from Sudan, 5% from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2% from Ethiopia, and 1% from the Central African Republic.

1.46 million Number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan, 12% of which are staying inside six UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites.

219,720 Number of South Sudanese refugees who have returned in a self-organized manner (November 2017-October 2019) 2.2 million remain in neighboring countries

In this issue