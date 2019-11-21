South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (October 2019)
POPULATIONS OF CONCERN
297,135 Number of refugees in South Sudan. 92% come from Sudan, 5% from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2% from Ethiopia, and 1% from the Central African Republic.
1.46 million Number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan, 12% of which are staying inside six UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites.
219,720 Number of South Sudanese refugees who have returned in a self-organized manner (November 2017-October 2019) 2.2 million remain in neighboring countries
In this issue
- UNHCR and partners provided emergency assistance to thousands of people in Maban, Upper Nile, after flooding intensified in early October, submerging large swaths of Bunj town and Doro, Gendrassa, Kaya, and Yusuf Batil refugee camps in murky water
- South Sudan finalized a plan to increase access to education for refugees and IDPs in line with the Djibouti Declaration. UNHCR provided technical support.
- 53,634 people, including refugees and host community members, received consultations at UNHCR supported healthcare facilities.
- 156 women graduated from a year-long skills building course in Jonglei.