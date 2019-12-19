South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (November 2019)

POPULATIONS OF CONCERN

297,947 Number of refugees in South Sudan. 92% come from Sudan, 6% from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1% from Ethiopia, and 1% from the Central African Republic.

1.46 million Number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan, 13% of which are staying inside six UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites.

228,160 Number of South Sudanese refugees who have returned in a self-organized manner (November 2017– 2019) 2.2 million remain in neighboring countries.

